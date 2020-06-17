Well maintained 3lvl townhome in great Reston location. Large rear country kitchen walking out to spacious rear 10x16 deck. Rec. room/living room area in lower level w/fireplace. Walkout basement w brick patio and fenced yard. Ceiling fans in bdrs and living room. No pets. Apply Online: https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/2925860
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1751 SUNDANCE DR have any available units?
1751 SUNDANCE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 SUNDANCE DR have?
Some of 1751 SUNDANCE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 SUNDANCE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1751 SUNDANCE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.