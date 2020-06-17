All apartments in Reston
1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

1720 Lake Shore Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Reston Town Center awaits! Charming 2 BR, 1.5 bath rental available 7/1. Spacious open living area w/ vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, breakfast bar & large master bedroom with private balcony. Close to all that Reston Town Center has to offer. Minutes away from the Wiehle Metro Station. Tenant occupied. Please call or text first. Tenant will vacate June 14th. Please be patient with showings until then as tenant works from home. Owners will spend last 2 weeks of the month making some modifications to unit. Certified funds for processing and EMD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

