1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

Reston Town Center awaits! Charming 2 BR, 1.5 bath rental available 7/1. Spacious open living area w/ vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, breakfast bar & large master bedroom with private balcony. Close to all that Reston Town Center has to offer. Minutes away from the Wiehle Metro Station. Tenant occupied. Please call or text first. Tenant will vacate June 14th. Please be patient with showings until then as tenant works from home. Owners will spend last 2 weeks of the month making some modifications to unit. Certified funds for processing and EMD.