Cozy traditional floor plan townhouse ready to move in. Long term prefer. Close to Reston Town Center. Finished walkout basement. One reserved parking and open parking spaces. Short distance to shopping. Public transportation near by. 1 small pet will consider. $50/pet/m applied. Repair deductible $100/incident.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT have?
Some of 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT does offer parking.
Does 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT have a pool?
No, 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 HARVEST GREEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.