Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 29
1630 VALENCIA WAY
1630 Valencia Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1630 Valencia Way, Reston, VA 20190
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in ready! Large 3 level, with new remodeling. Updated Kitchen with Granite, stainless appliances, bamboo hardwood floors throughout! walk to metro station!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1630 VALENCIA WAY have any available units?
1630 VALENCIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1630 VALENCIA WAY have?
Some of 1630 VALENCIA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1630 VALENCIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1630 VALENCIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 VALENCIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1630 VALENCIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 1630 VALENCIA WAY offer parking?
No, 1630 VALENCIA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1630 VALENCIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 VALENCIA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 VALENCIA WAY have a pool?
No, 1630 VALENCIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1630 VALENCIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1630 VALENCIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 VALENCIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 VALENCIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
