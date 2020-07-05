1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE

Beautiful fully furnished 2 BR, 1.5 BA North Reston Condo. Updated kitchen w/ quartz counters, SS appliances, Hardwood floors, carpet & tile, Fireplace, 2 story foyer, balcony and terrace backing to trees. Close to shopping and Silver Line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
