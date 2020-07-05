All apartments in Reston
1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:58 PM

1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE

1565 Church Hill Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1565 Church Hill Pl, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully furnished 2 BR, 1.5 BA North Reston Condo. Updated kitchen w/ quartz counters, SS appliances, Hardwood floors, carpet & tile, Fireplace, 2 story foyer, balcony and terrace backing to trees. Close to shopping and Silver Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE have any available units?
1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE have?
Some of 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE offer parking?
No, 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 CHURCH HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.

