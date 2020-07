Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming 3 level, 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half baths, finished walkout basement, massive deck for outdoor living backing to woods and located minutes to the Wiehle metro. Walking distance the shopping center and has great rated schools in the area with the elementary school also walking distance. Enjoy the Reston community lifestyle as rated one of the top communities to live in the nation.