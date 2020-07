Amenities

Open Concept 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home is Ready for Rent! Kitchen has Granite Counters, Lots of Counter/Cabinet Space with a Breakfast Bar that Opens to Your Living/Dining Room. Home has a Wood Burning Fireplace and Full Size Washer/Dryer. Spacious Bedrooms have Lots of Closet Space. Assigned Parking with Plenty of Unreserved Parking as well. Close to Reston Town Center, Wiehle Metro Station, Rte 267, Reston and FFX Co Pkwy's.