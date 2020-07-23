1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities

Available: Sept. 19, 2020 .... Get your Lease signed TODAY!Welcome to Northgate Condominiums. Home of one of the largest condominium neighborhoods in Reston.Are you looking for a Spacious unit? You will definitely love the space and location of this unit. Features include: 1 Large Bedroom, 1 Full bath, a large living room and separate dining room. The unit will be available for a Sept 19 move in date with new carpet and freshly painted. Spacious private covered balcony overlooks mature trees. Condo rent includes all major utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewer, HVAC (heat & A/C), trash removal, snow removal, lawn maintenance & parking. This great location is in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Reston. It is approximately a mile from the new Reston Whiele Metro Station, which makes this home perfect for commuters. It is a short 2 minute walk to the Fairfax Connector Bus stop & minutes from the Reston Town Center, Lake Anne and Lake Fairfax Park. Enjoy Reston Association Pools, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, Basketball, Volley Ball and Walking Trails.Requirements: Annual salary $62K; great credit required.Minimum Leasing: min. 12 monthsFor Rent by Owner AgentMASKS AND GLOVES ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY!!!