Reston, VA
1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:32 PM

1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE

1400 Northgate Square · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Available: Sept. 19, 2020 .... Get your Lease signed TODAY!Welcome to Northgate Condominiums. Home of one of the largest condominium neighborhoods in Reston.Are you looking for a Spacious unit? You will definitely love the space and location of this unit. Features include: 1 Large Bedroom, 1 Full bath, a large living room and separate dining room. The unit will be available for a Sept 19 move in date with new carpet and freshly painted. Spacious private covered balcony overlooks mature trees. Condo rent includes all major utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewer, HVAC (heat & A/C), trash removal, snow removal, lawn maintenance & parking. This great location is in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Reston. It is approximately a mile from the new Reston Whiele Metro Station, which makes this home perfect for commuters. It is a short 2 minute walk to the Fairfax Connector Bus stop & minutes from the Reston Town Center, Lake Anne and Lake Fairfax Park. Enjoy Reston Association Pools, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, Basketball, Volley Ball and Walking Trails.Requirements: Annual salary $62K; great credit required.Minimum Leasing: min. 12 monthsFor Rent by Owner AgentMASKS AND GLOVES ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE have?
Some of 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
