1399 PARK GARDEN LN

Amenities
Beautiful end-unit w/wrap-around porch in lovely setting. Great floor plan w/gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Din room has adjoining sun-room w/French doors opening to balcony (attached tv set conveys). 3 bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings; large Master Bath. LL family room w/ gas fireplace and full bath can double as guest bedroom. Walk-up stairs to back patio and trees. Enjoy Reston community swimming pools and tennis, playgrounds and trails; Silver Line metro 3 miles. Vacant, available for 12 months lease; no military/diplomatic clause. Garage and plenty extra parking.