Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

1399 PARK GARDEN LN

1399 Park Garden Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1399 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful end-unit w/wrap-around porch in lovely setting. Great floor plan w/gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Din room has adjoining sun-room w/French doors opening to balcony (attached tv set conveys). 3 bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings; large Master Bath. LL family room w/ gas fireplace and full bath can double as guest bedroom. Walk-up stairs to back patio and trees. Enjoy Reston community swimming pools and tennis, playgrounds and trails; Silver Line metro 3 miles. Vacant, available for 12 months lease; no military/diplomatic clause. Garage and plenty extra parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN have any available units?
1399 PARK GARDEN LN has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN have?
Some of 1399 PARK GARDEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 PARK GARDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
1399 PARK GARDEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 PARK GARDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 1399 PARK GARDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 1399 PARK GARDEN LN offers parking.
Does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1399 PARK GARDEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 1399 PARK GARDEN LN has a pool.
Does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 1399 PARK GARDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 PARK GARDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1399 PARK GARDEN LN has units with dishwashers.
