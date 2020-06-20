All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE

1331 Sundial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Sundial Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scoop this one UP! Rarely available end unit 2 car garage townhome across the street from Aldrin Elem. 3 beds up. finished LL, new carpet and paint. deck off kitchen. Windows galore! updated master bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have any available units?
1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have?
Some of 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
