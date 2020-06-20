Scoop this one UP! Rarely available end unit 2 car garage townhome across the street from Aldrin Elem. 3 beds up. finished LL, new carpet and paint. deck off kitchen. Windows galore! updated master bath!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
What amenities does 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE have?
Some of 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1331 SUNDIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.