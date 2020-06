Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1322 Northgate Sq Available 04/03/20 NORTHGATE IN RESTON LOCATION - THIS LOVELY 2 LEVEL TOWNHOME HAS MANY UPDATES ALONG WITH AN EXCELLENT RESTON LOCATION!!!



QUALITY UPDATES LIKE THE NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH, WOOD FLOORS, NEW BATHROOMS, WALKIN CLOSETS WITH EXTRA STORAGE AND MORE!!!



ENJOY THE PRIVATE DECK IN TREED BACK AREA!!!



THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED A FEW MINUTES FROM NEW METRO, RESTON TOWN CENTER RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!!



(RLNE5544710)