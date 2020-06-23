1315 VINTAGE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Stunning sought after LOFT Townhome * Popular model with Rear Kitchen * Brick Patio off Kitchen * Granite Counters & Island in Huge Kitchen w/Breakfast Area * Hardwood Floors on Main Level * Recessed Lighting * 9FT Ceilings * Master Bedrm has stairs up to Secret Loft Area * Finished Rec Room with Full Bath & Bonus Room (no winidow) for Guest Bedroom * Sunny & Clean * Lots of Storage * Metro 2.5 mi