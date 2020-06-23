Stunning sought after LOFT Townhome * Popular model with Rear Kitchen * Brick Patio off Kitchen * Granite Counters & Island in Huge Kitchen w/Breakfast Area * Hardwood Floors on Main Level * Recessed Lighting * 9FT Ceilings * Master Bedrm has stairs up to Secret Loft Area * Finished Rec Room with Full Bath & Bonus Room (no winidow) for Guest Bedroom * Sunny & Clean * Lots of Storage * Metro 2.5 mi
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 VINTAGE PL have any available units?
1315 VINTAGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 VINTAGE PL have?
Some of 1315 VINTAGE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 VINTAGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
1315 VINTAGE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.