All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1315 VINTAGE PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1315 VINTAGE PL
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

1315 VINTAGE PL

1315 Vintage Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1315 Vintage Place, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning sought after LOFT Townhome * Popular model with Rear Kitchen * Brick Patio off Kitchen * Granite Counters & Island in Huge Kitchen w/Breakfast Area * Hardwood Floors on Main Level * Recessed Lighting * 9FT Ceilings * Master Bedrm has stairs up to Secret Loft Area * Finished Rec Room with Full Bath & Bonus Room (no winidow) for Guest Bedroom * Sunny & Clean * Lots of Storage * Metro 2.5 mi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 VINTAGE PL have any available units?
1315 VINTAGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 VINTAGE PL have?
Some of 1315 VINTAGE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 VINTAGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
1315 VINTAGE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 VINTAGE PL pet-friendly?
No, 1315 VINTAGE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1315 VINTAGE PL offer parking?
Yes, 1315 VINTAGE PL does offer parking.
Does 1315 VINTAGE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 VINTAGE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 VINTAGE PL have a pool?
No, 1315 VINTAGE PL does not have a pool.
Does 1315 VINTAGE PL have accessible units?
No, 1315 VINTAGE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 VINTAGE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 VINTAGE PL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia