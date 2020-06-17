All apartments in Reston
12346 COLERAINE COURT
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

12346 COLERAINE COURT

12346 Coleraine Court · No Longer Available
Location

12346 Coleraine Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Conveniently located minutes from Reston Town Center! Beautifully maintained 4BR home on large lot. Features gleaming hardwood floors through living space on the main level. Spacious screened-in porch overlooks beautiful treed yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT have any available units?
12346 COLERAINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 12346 COLERAINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12346 COLERAINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12346 COLERAINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT offer parking?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT have a pool?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12346 COLERAINE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12346 COLERAINE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
