12346 COLERAINE COURT

Conveniently located minutes from Reston Town Center! Beautifully maintained 4BR home on large lot. Features gleaming hardwood floors through living space on the main level. Spacious screened-in porch overlooks beautiful treed yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
