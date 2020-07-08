All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT

11970 Sentinel Point Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11970 Sentinel Point Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
STUNNING 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & 1 Half Bath open floor plan End unit townhouse close to shopping, schools, pool, trail and Metro. Enjoy all Reston amenities, 4 lakes,15 pools, 48 tennis courts. Recent upgrades include wood flooring, carpets, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and new paint interior/exterior. Spacious NEW Deck Overlooking Acres of Woods! Walkout Finished Basement with a bonus room and a full bath.Please call the listing agent @ 703-795-0446 to get the pin number for the combo lock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT have any available units?
11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT have?
Some of 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT offer parking?
No, 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia