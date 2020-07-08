11970 SENTINEL POINT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

STUNNING 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & 1 Half Bath open floor plan End unit townhouse close to shopping, schools, pool, trail and Metro. Enjoy all Reston amenities, 4 lakes,15 pools, 48 tennis courts. Recent upgrades include wood flooring, carpets, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and new paint interior/exterior. Spacious NEW Deck Overlooking Acres of Woods! Walkout Finished Basement with a bonus room and a full bath.Please call the listing agent @ 703-795-0446 to get the pin number for the combo lock.