All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11839 SHIRE COURT 32C

11839 Shire Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11839 Shire Ct, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Updated 2 BR+ 1 1/2 Bath, Patio Level, nice new flooring - freshly painted, well cleaned, Nice Kitchen + attached washer/dryer, read to Move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have any available units?
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have?
Some of 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C currently offering any rent specials?
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C pet-friendly?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C offer parking?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C does not offer parking.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have a pool?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C does not have a pool.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have accessible units?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia