Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C
11839 Shire Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11839 Shire Ct, Reston, VA 20191
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Updated 2 BR+ 1 1/2 Bath, Patio Level, nice new flooring - freshly painted, well cleaned, Nice Kitchen + attached washer/dryer, read to Move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have any available units?
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have?
Some of 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C currently offering any rent specials?
11839 SHIRE COURT 32C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C pet-friendly?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C offer parking?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C does not offer parking.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have a pool?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C does not have a pool.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have accessible units?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11839 SHIRE COURT 32C has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
Similar Pages
Reston 1 Bedrooms
Reston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly Apartments
Reston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia