Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11839 SHIRE COURT

11839 Shire Court · No Longer Available
Location

11839 Shire Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Nice Updated 2 BR+ 1 1/2 Bath, Patio Level, nice new flooring - freshly painted, well cleaned, Nice Kitchen + attached washer/dryer, read to Move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11839 SHIRE COURT have any available units?
11839 SHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11839 SHIRE COURT have?
Some of 11839 SHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11839 SHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11839 SHIRE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 SHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT offer parking?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11839 SHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11839 SHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 SHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11839 SHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

