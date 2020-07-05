11820 Breton Court

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36b2c97094 ---- ***$300 Move in Credit for Lease Starting on or Before February 15th***Laminate floors cover the spacious LR/DR*Kitchen w/Newer Appliances/Resurfaced Counters/Butcher Block/Shelving provides Ample Storage*Elfa Closet Systems*Condo Fee covers Gas/Water*Convenient to RTC/Whiele Metro/Shops/Dining/Major Commuter Routes*Short walk to Starbucks/Duncan Donuts/Safeway*Storage room*Large Capacity Washer/Dryer Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet Master Bedroom Walk In Shades / Blinds Wall To Wall Carpeting