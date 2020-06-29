Beautifully updated all-brick Town Home**3 Bedrooms**2.55 Baths**Updated kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances**Hardwood Floors**New Carpet on the Upper & Lower Levels**Finished Walk-out Rec/Game Room with Fireplace**Plenty of Storage**Brick Patio**2 Reserved Parking Spaces (#99 & #89)**Available Immediately**No cats but other pets on a case-by-case**$35/pp certified funds + deposit with application**Minimum 18-month lease/Maximum 24-month lease**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT have any available units?
11708 DRY RIVER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT have?
Some of 11708 DRY RIVER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 DRY RIVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11708 DRY RIVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 DRY RIVER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11708 DRY RIVER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11708 DRY RIVER COURT offers parking.
Does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11708 DRY RIVER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT have a pool?
No, 11708 DRY RIVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 11708 DRY RIVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 DRY RIVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11708 DRY RIVER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)