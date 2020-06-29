11708 DRY RIVER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pet friendly

Beautifully updated all-brick Town Home**3 Bedrooms**2.55 Baths**Updated kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances**Hardwood Floors**New Carpet on the Upper & Lower Levels**Finished Walk-out Rec/Game Room with Fireplace**Plenty of Storage**Brick Patio**2 Reserved Parking Spaces (#99 & #89)**Available Immediately**No cats but other pets on a case-by-case**$35/pp certified funds + deposit with application**Minimum 18-month lease/Maximum 24-month lease**