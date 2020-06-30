11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2P

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

$1,730 -to $2,210

Fees:

Application fee: $50

Admininistrative fee: $450

Pet fee: $550 non-refundable pet fee per dog. $450 non-refundable pet fee per cat. $35 pet rent, per month, per pet.



Apartment Features

* One- and two-bedroom apartments

* Golf course views

* Frost-free refrigerators

* Separate dining room

* Linen closets

* Mini/vertical blinds

* Plush wall-to-wall carpeting

* Spacious closets

* Air conditioning

* High-speed Internet access

* Cable-ready

* Patio or balcony

* Washer and dryer



Community Features

* Membership to Reston community outdoor pools and tennis courts

* Pet-friendly

* Adjace