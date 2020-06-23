11637 Charter Oak Ct

Amenities
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
$1,640 -to $2,205
Fees:
Application fee: $50
Admininistrative fee: $450
Pet fee: $550 non-refundable pet fee per dog. $450 non-refundable pet fee per cat. $35 pet rent, per month, per pet.
Apartment Features
* One- and two-bedroom apartments
* Golf course views
* Frost-free refrigerators
* Separate dining room
* Linen closets
* Mini/vertical blinds
* Plush wall-to-wall carpeting
* Spacious closets
* Air conditioning
* High-speed Internet access
* Cable-ready
* Patio or balcony
* Washer and dryer
Community Features
* Membership to Reston community outdoor pools and tennis courts
* Pet-friendly
* Adjace