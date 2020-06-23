All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11637 Charter Oak Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

11637 Charter Oak Ct

11637 Charter Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11637 Charter Oak Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
tennis court
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
$1,640 -to $2,205
Fees:
Application fee: $50
Admininistrative fee: $450
Pet fee: $550 non-refundable pet fee per dog. $450 non-refundable pet fee per cat. $35 pet rent, per month, per pet.

Apartment Features
* One- and two-bedroom apartments
* Golf course views
* Frost-free refrigerators
* Separate dining room
* Linen closets
* Mini/vertical blinds
* Plush wall-to-wall carpeting
* Spacious closets
* Air conditioning
* High-speed Internet access
* Cable-ready
* Patio or balcony
* Washer and dryer

Community Features
* Membership to Reston community outdoor pools and tennis courts
* Pet-friendly
* Adjace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct have any available units?
11637 Charter Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11637 Charter Oak Ct have?
Some of 11637 Charter Oak Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11637 Charter Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11637 Charter Oak Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 Charter Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia