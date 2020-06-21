11614 SOURWOOD LANE

Amenities

Beautiful, light-filled 3-level single family home on picturesque wooded lot in Reston with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, carport and driveway. Breakfast area, built-ins, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, brick terrace and oversized picture windows offering non-stop nature views. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on upper level. Updated master bath with oversized dressing area. Finished basement with recreation room and huge storage room. Just 1 minute to the trails and 5 minutes to pool and tennis courts. Bus stop only oneblock away. Close to Reston Wiehle Metro Station (2.5 miles), connected by bus, car or bike ride.