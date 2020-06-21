All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11614 SOURWOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11614 SOURWOOD LANE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:43 PM

11614 SOURWOOD LANE

11614 Sourwood Lane · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11614 Sourwood Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, light-filled 3-level single family home on picturesque wooded lot in Reston with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, carport and driveway. Breakfast area, built-ins, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, brick terrace and oversized picture windows offering non-stop nature views. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on upper level. Updated master bath with oversized dressing area. Finished basement with recreation room and huge storage room. Just 1 minute to the trails and 5 minutes to pool and tennis courts. Bus stop only oneblock away. Close to Reston Wiehle Metro Station (2.5 miles), connected by bus, car or bike ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE have any available units?
11614 SOURWOOD LANE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE have?
Some of 11614 SOURWOOD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 SOURWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11614 SOURWOOD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 SOURWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11614 SOURWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11614 SOURWOOD LANE does offer parking.
Does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11614 SOURWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11614 SOURWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 11614 SOURWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 SOURWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11614 SOURWOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11614 SOURWOOD LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity