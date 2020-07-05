11482 HERITAGE COMMONS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**PROF PHOTOS COMING**IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY**BEAUTIFUL END TOWNHOME FLOODED WITH SUNSHINE**1-CAR GARAGE**FRESH PAINT**H/W FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL**PRIVATE FENCED B/Y OFF LIVING ROOM HAS GEORGETOWN BRICK PATIO** 2 MBRS HAVE DRAMATIC VAULTED CEILINGS**FAMILY ROOM & LAUNDRY CLOSET IN FINISHED BASEMENT**ACCESS TO GARAGE**EXCELLENT NORTH RESTON LOCATION**NON-SMOKERS ONLY**PETS CASE-BY-CASE WITH DEPOSIT**SUBMIT APPLICATION ONLINE AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM << insert address >>