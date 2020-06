Amenities

Bright contemporary home right on the golf course, gorgeous view on all levels. 20 minutes walk to Reston metro station, community pool and Rec area right cross the street. Open and airy, fresh paint throughout the house, two new full bathrooms on upper level, new basement flooring, new driveway, granite countertop, double sink, built in fridge, gas cooktop, move in ready, must see to appreciate