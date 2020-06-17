11306 GEDDYS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

More Photos Coming Soon! Fantastic 4BR, 2BA Single Family Home Less than 1 Mile to Wiehle Ave Metro Station. Easy Walk to Metro, Tennis Courts, Community Pool & Jogging Trails. Walk to Lake Thoreau. Renovated Home With New Low Maintenance Ceramic Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Family/Dining Rooms, French Doors to Fully Fenced Rear Yard, Main Level Has 3 Large Bedrooms and Full Bath. Upper Level Includes Master Suite With Private Bath. Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Granite Counters. Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace in Family Room. Amazing Location Close to Everything and a Quick Jump Onto the Dulles Toll Road to Dulles Airport Going West, or Tysons/DC Going East.