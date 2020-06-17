All apartments in Reston
11306 GEDDYS COURT
11306 GEDDYS COURT

11306 Geddys Court · No Longer Available
Location

11306 Geddys Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
More Photos Coming Soon! Fantastic 4BR, 2BA Single Family Home Less than 1 Mile to Wiehle Ave Metro Station. Easy Walk to Metro, Tennis Courts, Community Pool & Jogging Trails. Walk to Lake Thoreau. Renovated Home With New Low Maintenance Ceramic Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Family/Dining Rooms, French Doors to Fully Fenced Rear Yard, Main Level Has 3 Large Bedrooms and Full Bath. Upper Level Includes Master Suite With Private Bath. Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Granite Counters. Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace in Family Room. Amazing Location Close to Everything and a Quick Jump Onto the Dulles Toll Road to Dulles Airport Going West, or Tysons/DC Going East.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 GEDDYS COURT have any available units?
11306 GEDDYS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 GEDDYS COURT have?
Some of 11306 GEDDYS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 GEDDYS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11306 GEDDYS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 GEDDYS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11306 GEDDYS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11306 GEDDYS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11306 GEDDYS COURT offers parking.
Does 11306 GEDDYS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11306 GEDDYS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 GEDDYS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11306 GEDDYS COURT has a pool.
Does 11306 GEDDYS COURT have accessible units?
No, 11306 GEDDYS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 GEDDYS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 GEDDYS COURT has units with dishwashers.
