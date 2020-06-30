11182 Saffold Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court

GORGEOUS! Spacious townhome, light and bright, recently updated from top to bottom. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, front and back patio.

Master includes a balcony and sitting room with soaring ceilings!

NEW stunning kitchen opened up and renovated with soft close cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, eat-in breakfast bar with beautiful pendant lighting. Updated master bathroom with walk-in shower. New interior doors, freshly painted inside, refinished hardwood floors.

Community pool, baseball diamond, tennis and basketball courts close by.

This house is a BEAUTY only 2 miles away from Reston-Wiehle Metro station.

Pets case by case.

OPEN HOUSE Sunday Dec. 22 from 1.00pm-4.00pm



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082