All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11182 Saffold Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11182 Saffold Way
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 PM

11182 Saffold Way

11182 Saffold Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11182 Saffold Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
GORGEOUS! Spacious townhome, light and bright, recently updated from top to bottom. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, front and back patio.
Master includes a balcony and sitting room with soaring ceilings!
NEW stunning kitchen opened up and renovated with soft close cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, eat-in breakfast bar with beautiful pendant lighting. Updated master bathroom with walk-in shower. New interior doors, freshly painted inside, refinished hardwood floors.
Community pool, baseball diamond, tennis and basketball courts close by.
This house is a BEAUTY only 2 miles away from Reston-Wiehle Metro station.
Pets case by case.
OPEN HOUSE Sunday Dec. 22 from 1.00pm-4.00pm

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11182 Saffold Way have any available units?
11182 Saffold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11182 Saffold Way have?
Some of 11182 Saffold Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11182 Saffold Way currently offering any rent specials?
11182 Saffold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11182 Saffold Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11182 Saffold Way is pet friendly.
Does 11182 Saffold Way offer parking?
No, 11182 Saffold Way does not offer parking.
Does 11182 Saffold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11182 Saffold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11182 Saffold Way have a pool?
Yes, 11182 Saffold Way has a pool.
Does 11182 Saffold Way have accessible units?
No, 11182 Saffold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11182 Saffold Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11182 Saffold Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia