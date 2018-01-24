---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37decfe037 ---- *Large & Spacious End Unit Backing to Trees & Walking Trail*Walking distance to pool*Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels*Granite Countertops & Updated Appliances*Fully finished Rec Rm w/Wood Burning FP/ Bedroom and Full Bath*Walk out to fenced in patio area*Professionally Managed Property*Pool Membership Available*Minutes to Silver Line/Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes****FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos. Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet(S) Walk In Countertop(S) Granite Wall To Wall Carpeting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11077 Saffold Way have any available units?
11077 Saffold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11077 Saffold Way have?
Some of 11077 Saffold Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11077 Saffold Way currently offering any rent specials?
11077 Saffold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.