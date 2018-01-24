All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11077 Saffold Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11077 Saffold Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

11077 Saffold Way

11077 Saffold Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11077 Saffold Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37decfe037 ---- *Large & Spacious End Unit Backing to Trees & Walking Trail*Walking distance to pool*Hardwood Floors on Main & Upper Levels*Granite Countertops & Updated Appliances*Fully finished Rec Rm w/Wood Burning FP/ Bedroom and Full Bath*Walk out to fenced in patio area*Professionally Managed Property*Pool Membership Available*Minutes to Silver Line/Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes****FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos. Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet(S) Walk In Countertop(S) Granite Wall To Wall Carpeting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11077 Saffold Way have any available units?
11077 Saffold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11077 Saffold Way have?
Some of 11077 Saffold Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11077 Saffold Way currently offering any rent specials?
11077 Saffold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11077 Saffold Way pet-friendly?
No, 11077 Saffold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11077 Saffold Way offer parking?
No, 11077 Saffold Way does not offer parking.
Does 11077 Saffold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11077 Saffold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11077 Saffold Way have a pool?
Yes, 11077 Saffold Way has a pool.
Does 11077 Saffold Way have accessible units?
No, 11077 Saffold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11077 Saffold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11077 Saffold Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia