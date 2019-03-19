5501 Moultrie Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open layout with lots of natural light and wood floors through out 1,770 square foot finished living area. Kitchen offers newer stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, granite, and tile back splash. Spacious great room boasts a cozy fireplace and opens to large sun room. Both baths have been recently updated. Large corner lot with fully fenced back yard and recently installed brick patio. One block to Elementary school and Lake Accotink park and trails. Minutes to 495 and 395, perfect for commuters!



Real Property Management Pros

Equal Housing Opportunity

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos