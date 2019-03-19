All apartments in Ravensworth
5501 Moultrie Rd

5501 Moultrie Road · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/926e700018 ----
Open layout with lots of natural light and wood floors through out 1,770 square foot finished living area. Kitchen offers newer stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, granite, and tile back splash. Spacious great room boasts a cozy fireplace and opens to large sun room. Both baths have been recently updated. Large corner lot with fully fenced back yard and recently installed brick patio. One block to Elementary school and Lake Accotink park and trails. Minutes to 495 and 395, perfect for commuters!

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Moultrie Rd have any available units?
5501 Moultrie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ravensworth, VA.
What amenities does 5501 Moultrie Rd have?
Some of 5501 Moultrie Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Moultrie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Moultrie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Moultrie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Moultrie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Moultrie Rd offer parking?
No, 5501 Moultrie Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Moultrie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Moultrie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Moultrie Rd have a pool?
No, 5501 Moultrie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Moultrie Rd have accessible units?
No, 5501 Moultrie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Moultrie Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Moultrie Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Moultrie Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 Moultrie Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

