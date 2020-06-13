20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Radford, VA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
315 Clement St Apt. B Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Monroe Street
103 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
103 Monroe Street Available 08/24/20 Pet-Friendly Radford 4 Bedoom Available in August - Radford 4 Bedroom available August 7th 2 Master suites on the main floor and 2 upstairs bedrooms along with a full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Clement Street
313 Clement Street, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Radford near RU Campus - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is within walking distance to RU Campus. This home has Washer and Dyer Hookups. It is heated with baseboard heat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW
335 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW
325 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW
315 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW
345 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1350 Providence Blvd NW
1350 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1350 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1360 Providence Blvd NW
1360 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1360 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
30 Siena Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 Huff Heritage Lane
250 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
250 Huff Heritage Lane Available 08/01/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Sunroom, Garage - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Radford, VA

Finding an apartment in Radford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

