1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA
1 Unit Available
201 N 23RD ST #C
201 North 23rd Street, Purcellville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
One bedroom loft style apartment right in the heart of downtown Purcellville. Located in the historic Contee Adams Seed Mill.
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Leesburg Country Club
6 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,433
735 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
689 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
10 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
26 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
1 Unit Available
206 Loudoun St SW 3
206 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 Loudoun St Unit 3 - Property Id: 169548 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169548 Property Id 169548 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829629)
1 Unit Available
17488 TOBERMORY PLACE
17488 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2700 sqft
THIS IS A SHARED BASEMENT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE MASTER ROOM AND MASTER BATHROOM.This is a shared basement meaning there are 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms in a 2700 square foot basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are taken by father and his son.
1 Unit Available
16306 CLARKES GAP ROAD
16306 Clarkes Gap Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
616 sqft
Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views. Lawn mowing included.
1 Unit Available
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
