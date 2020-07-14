6912 KONA DRIVE

Amenities
Pristine, first time rental! 2 Level City Style Town Home w/ 1 car garage. Open, light filled main level with hand scraped wide plank hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with spacious island, SS appliances & granite. Upper level features a large master suite with tray ceiling, custom closets and a spa-like bathroom. Down the hall you will find 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Multiple upgrades throughout--LED lighting, energy efficient nest HVAC thermostat w/humidifier. Amazing commuter location close to 66,29, and 15. Available Aug 15!