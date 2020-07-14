All apartments in Prince William County
6912 KONA DRIVE
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
6912 KONA DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

6912 KONA DRIVE

6912 Kona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Kona Drive, Prince William County, VA 20155

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Pristine, first time rental! 2 Level City Style Town Home w/ 1 car garage. Open, light filled main level with hand scraped wide plank hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with spacious island, SS appliances & granite. Upper level features a large master suite with tray ceiling, custom closets and a spa-like bathroom. Down the hall you will find 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Multiple upgrades throughout--LED lighting, energy efficient nest HVAC thermostat w/humidifier. Amazing commuter location close to 66,29, and 15. Available Aug 15!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 KONA DRIVE have any available units?
6912 KONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 6912 KONA DRIVE have?
Some of 6912 KONA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 KONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6912 KONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 KONA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6912 KONA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6912 KONA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6912 KONA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6912 KONA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 KONA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 KONA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6912 KONA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6912 KONA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6912 KONA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 KONA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6912 KONA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 KONA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6912 KONA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
