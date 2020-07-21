6816 SABBARTON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Four finished levels with 1 car garage in beautiful community. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms (upper level one is perfect for office or game room). Hardwood floors, gas cooking, neutral carpets, gas FP. Convenient location, close to 66, shopping, restaurants. Rent includes condo fee (water, trash/snow removal, community amenities; pool and club house with fitness center). Minimum 12 month lease preferred. Repair deductible is $50. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.