Prince William County, VA
6816 SABBARTON PLACE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

6816 SABBARTON PLACE

6816 Sabbarton Place · No Longer Available
Location

6816 Sabbarton Place, Prince William County, VA 20155
Piedmont South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Four finished levels with 1 car garage in beautiful community. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms (upper level one is perfect for office or game room). Hardwood floors, gas cooking, neutral carpets, gas FP. Convenient location, close to 66, shopping, restaurants. Rent includes condo fee (water, trash/snow removal, community amenities; pool and club house with fitness center). Minimum 12 month lease preferred. Repair deductible is $50. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have any available units?
6816 SABBARTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have?
Some of 6816 SABBARTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 SABBARTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6816 SABBARTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 SABBARTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6816 SABBARTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6816 SABBARTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
