6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

Move-in ready end-unit 2BR townhouse condo with finished one-car garage and balcony. Well maintained unit with upgraded elfa closet organizers, gourmet kitchen with stone counters and s/s appliances. Two-level unit is on lower level of building, with west-facing entrance on first level. Open concept main level kitchen/living/dining with half bath. Upstairs you'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus a den/office space with an electric fireplace and balcony. Market Center Condos offers a community pool, playgrounds, and ample visitor parking. Included in rent are water, trash, sewer, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.