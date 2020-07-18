All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:38 PM

6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE

6269 Aster Haven Crossing · (571) 207-6080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6269 Aster Haven Crossing, Prince William County, VA 20169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Move-in ready end-unit 2BR townhouse condo with finished one-car garage and balcony. Well maintained unit with upgraded elfa closet organizers, gourmet kitchen with stone counters and s/s appliances. Two-level unit is on lower level of building, with west-facing entrance on first level. Open concept main level kitchen/living/dining with half bath. Upstairs you'll enjoy 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus a den/office space with an electric fireplace and balcony. Market Center Condos offers a community pool, playgrounds, and ample visitor parking. Included in rent are water, trash, sewer, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have any available units?
6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl
Woodbridge, VA 22191
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VAWoodbridge, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VA
Marumsco, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VAOakton, VANewington, VABuckhall, VANewington Forest, VAGainesville, VADale City, VALake Ridge, VAVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity