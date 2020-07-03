All apartments in Prince William County
6022 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD
6022 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD

6022 Slippery Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Slippery Rock Road, Prince William County, VA 20169
Westmarket

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
FOR AN INDEPTH VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK: https://youtu.be/uQJEczDtX3Y Gorgeous single familty home in Westmarket neighborhood in Haymarket. 4 Bedrooms/2.5 baths. Hardwoods on main level except kitchen which is 12 x 12 tile. Private study w/french doors. Large kitchen with ample cabinets and counters. Breakfast nook overlooks rear yard. Pantry. Family Room off kitchen w/gas fireplace. Huge master bedroom w/luxury master bath & large w/i closet. Large lower level rec room w/walk out basement. Lower level patio off basement makes for wonderful outdoor living/grilling. Level/useable backyard. Pool & Community center. Near I66, great commuter location. Well maintained. Award winning schools. Only one small dog allowed (25 lbs or less). Good credit a must. Photos o f when home was vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

