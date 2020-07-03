6022 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

FOR AN INDEPTH VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK: https://youtu.be/uQJEczDtX3Y Gorgeous single familty home in Westmarket neighborhood in Haymarket. 4 Bedrooms/2.5 baths. Hardwoods on main level except kitchen which is 12 x 12 tile. Private study w/french doors. Large kitchen with ample cabinets and counters. Breakfast nook overlooks rear yard. Pantry. Family Room off kitchen w/gas fireplace. Huge master bedroom w/luxury master bath & large w/i closet. Large lower level rec room w/walk out basement. Lower level patio off basement makes for wonderful outdoor living/grilling. Level/useable backyard. Pool & Community center. Near I66, great commuter location. Well maintained. Award winning schools. Only one small dog allowed (25 lbs or less). Good credit a must. Photos o f when home was vacant.