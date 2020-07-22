All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT

5517 Blackburns Ford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5517 Blackburns Ford Court, Prince William County, VA 20169

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car Garage in Dominion Valley Gated Community. Toll Brothers Irvine Floor Plan with Over 4,000 Sq. Feet On 3 Finished Levels. The Main Level Boasts Hardwood Floors Throughout, Formal Living and Dining Areas with Custom Moldings, Spacious Open Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, Large Center Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Extended Breakfast Area That Opens to the Light Filled Family Room. Large Master/Owners Suite Complete with Sitting Room, His and Her Walk In Closets, & Luxurious Master Bath W/ Separate Tub and Shower. Three (3) Additional Bedrooms in the Upper Level with Wall to Wall Carpeting and 2 Full Bathrooms ~ 1 En-Suite & 1 Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level W/ Full Bath, Rec Room and Lots Of Storage Space. Large Fenced Backyard That Backs to Trees for Additional Privacy. Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have any available units?
5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have?
Some of 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT offers parking.
Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have a pool?
No, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr
Triangle, VA 22172
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct
Manassas, VA 20109
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VAWoodbridge, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VA
Marumsco, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VAOakton, VANewington, VABuckhall, VANewington Forest, VAGainesville, VADale City, VALake Ridge, VAVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia