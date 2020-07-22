5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car Garage in Dominion Valley Gated Community. Toll Brothers Irvine Floor Plan with Over 4,000 Sq. Feet On 3 Finished Levels. The Main Level Boasts Hardwood Floors Throughout, Formal Living and Dining Areas with Custom Moldings, Spacious Open Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, Large Center Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Extended Breakfast Area That Opens to the Light Filled Family Room. Large Master/Owners Suite Complete with Sitting Room, His and Her Walk In Closets, & Luxurious Master Bath W/ Separate Tub and Shower. Three (3) Additional Bedrooms in the Upper Level with Wall to Wall Carpeting and 2 Full Bathrooms ~ 1 En-Suite & 1 Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level W/ Full Bath, Rec Room and Lots Of Storage Space. Large Fenced Backyard That Backs to Trees for Additional Privacy. Won't Last!