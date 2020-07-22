5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car Garage in Dominion Valley Gated Community. Toll Brothers Irvine Floor Plan with Over 4,000 Sq. Feet On 3 Finished Levels. The Main Level Boasts Hardwood Floors Throughout, Formal Living and Dining Areas with Custom Moldings, Spacious Open Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, Large Center Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Extended Breakfast Area That Opens to the Light Filled Family Room. Large Master/Owners Suite Complete with Sitting Room, His and Her Walk In Closets, & Luxurious Master Bath W/ Separate Tub and Shower. Three (3) Additional Bedrooms in the Upper Level with Wall to Wall Carpeting and 2 Full Bathrooms ~ 1 En-Suite & 1 Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level W/ Full Bath, Rec Room and Lots Of Storage Space. Large Fenced Backyard That Backs to Trees for Additional Privacy. Won't Last!