15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Welcome to your lifetime of Saturdays! Available 02/01/2020. First time offered for lease, pride of ownership and it shows! Ready to move in, Extended Putnam model in highly desired gated community of Dominion Valley Country Club offers almost 4000 sq. ft of finished space on 3 levels, including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room and additional flexible room/space for an office or formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and its HUGE pantry, expensive basement perfect for entertainment. Recent upgrades include: upgraded NEW CARPET and fresh paint in all bedrooms and upstairs hallway. New kitchen backslash and disposal replaced in the past year, along with HVAC house HUMIDIFIER. NEW WATER HEATER was replaced a few years ago. Dominion Valley amenities included: 4 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, Waverly Club fitness room , 3 basketball courts, 6 tennis courts, tot lots, miles of walk/jog paths, clubhouse, conference room.... Walking Distance to Dominion Valley's Waverly Club with indoor pool. TOP RATED on-site schools.