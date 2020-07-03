All apartments in Prince William County
Find more places like 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated January 20 2020 at 7:15 PM

15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD

15213 Longons Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15213 Longons Bridge Road, Prince William County, VA 20169
Dominion Valley Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your lifetime of Saturdays! Available 02/01/2020. First time offered for lease, pride of ownership and it shows! Ready to move in, Extended Putnam model in highly desired gated community of Dominion Valley Country Club offers almost 4000 sq. ft of finished space on 3 levels, including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room and additional flexible room/space for an office or formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and its HUGE pantry, expensive basement perfect for entertainment. Recent upgrades include: upgraded NEW CARPET and fresh paint in all bedrooms and upstairs hallway. New kitchen backslash and disposal replaced in the past year, along with HVAC house HUMIDIFIER. NEW WATER HEATER was replaced a few years ago. Dominion Valley amenities included: 4 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, Waverly Club fitness room , 3 basketball courts, 6 tennis courts, tot lots, miles of walk/jog paths, clubhouse, conference room.... Walking Distance to Dominion Valley's Waverly Club with indoor pool. TOP RATED on-site schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15213 LONDONS BRIDGE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADumfries, VAWoodbridge, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VA
Marumsco, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VAOakton, VANewington, VABuckhall, VANewington Forest, VAGainesville, VADale City, VALake Ridge, VAVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia