Home
/
Prince William County, VA
/
13389 DUMFRIES ROAD
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13389 DUMFRIES ROAD
13389 Dumfries Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13389 Dumfries Road, Prince William County, VA 20112
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous SFH 3BR, 3BA, Large Lot 0.89 Acres, Easy Access from Dumfries Rd, Convenient Location, Near Shopping and Schools, Front Porch, Large Rear Deck, Many Car Parking Spaces, and Much More!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD have any available units?
13389 DUMFRIES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prince William County, VA
.
Is 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13389 DUMFRIES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prince William County
.
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD offers parking.
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD have a pool?
No, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13389 DUMFRIES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
