3474 BROOKVILLE LANE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

3474 BROOKVILLE LANE

3474 Brookville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3474 Brookville Lane, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
READY FOR MOVE IN ON JULY 1ST 2019. NEW CARPET AND PAINT WITH WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM AND A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A HALF BATHROOM AND WALK OUT LEVEL VERY CLOSE TO SHOPPINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE have any available units?
3474 BROOKVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
Is 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3474 BROOKVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE offer parking?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE have a pool?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3474 BROOKVILLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
