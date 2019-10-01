All apartments in Potomac Mills
Find more places like 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac Mills, VA
/
3438 CHELSEA DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

3438 CHELSEA DRIVE

3438 Chelsea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3438 Chelsea Drive, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated home in Rollingwood Village neighborhood. 3 bedrooms. New floors and carpet. New Paint. Updated Bath. This is a true gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have any available units?
3438 CHELSEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have?
Some of 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3438 CHELSEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VANeabsco, VAMontclair, VAMarumsco, VALake Ridge, VADale City, VALaurel Hill, VA
Woodbridge, VACherry Hill, VALorton, VABuckhall, VANewington Forest, VADumfries, VATriangle, VANewington, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VASpringfield, VAFairfax Station, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia