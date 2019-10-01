Rent Calculator
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3438 CHELSEA DRIVE
3438 Chelsea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3438 Chelsea Drive, Potomac Mills, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated home in Rollingwood Village neighborhood. 3 bedrooms. New floors and carpet. New Paint. Updated Bath. This is a true gem.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have any available units?
3438 CHELSEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac Mills, VA
.
What amenities does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have?
Some of 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3438 CHELSEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills
.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 CHELSEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
