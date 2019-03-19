All apartments in Potomac Mills
3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE

3271 Bethel Church Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3271 Bethel Church Drive, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely remodeled split level home with garage, in the heart of Lake Ridge. Hard wood floors, expanded kitchen and other beautiful updates. Close to shopping centers, I-95 and commuter lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have any available units?
3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have?
Some of 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3271 BETHEL CHURCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
