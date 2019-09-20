All apartments in Potomac Mills
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3262 WYNDALE COURT

3262 Wyndale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3262 Wyndale Court, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
This property has been renovated from top to bottom. Basement with full bath and potential 4th bedroom. Conveniently located close to Potomac Mall, shopping centers, 95 and schools. Please see documents for instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have any available units?
3262 WYNDALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have?
Some of 3262 WYNDALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 WYNDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3262 WYNDALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 WYNDALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3262 WYNDALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT offer parking?
No, 3262 WYNDALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3262 WYNDALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have a pool?
No, 3262 WYNDALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3262 WYNDALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3262 WYNDALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 WYNDALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 WYNDALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
