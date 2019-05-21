All apartments in Potomac Mills
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE

13504 Bentley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13504 Bentley Circle, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NICE UPDATED 3 BR, 2 FULL BATH TOWNHOME, GREAT LOCATION, GOOD PARKING, FENCED REAR YARD & PATIO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have any available units?
13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13504 BENTLEY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
