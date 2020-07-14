All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Towne Point Landing

3802 Towne Point Rd · (610) 580-2705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Churchland West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3826B · Avail. now

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3816H · Avail. Aug 19

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3816A · Avail. Sep 14

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3810A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towne Point Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia. Our local schools are Churchland Academy Elementary School, Churchland Middle and Churchland High School. Towne Point Landing offers a full package of amenities including updated maple cabinetry, built-in microwave and a dishwasher in your fully equipped kitchen. Laundry day is a breeze with your FREE full-size washer and dryer inside your new apartment. Your king-size bed will fit in the large master bedroom and there is plenty of storage with expansive closets. Spacious and inviting living spaces include living and dining areas and semi-private first floor patios. Towne Point Landing are dog-friendly apartments and we welcome well-behaved dogs of any size or breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Towne Point Landing have any available units?
Towne Point Landing has 4 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does Towne Point Landing have?
Some of Towne Point Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towne Point Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Towne Point Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Towne Point Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Towne Point Landing is pet friendly.
Does Towne Point Landing offer parking?
Yes, Towne Point Landing offers parking.
Does Towne Point Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Towne Point Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Towne Point Landing have a pool?
Yes, Towne Point Landing has a pool.
Does Towne Point Landing have accessible units?
No, Towne Point Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Towne Point Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Towne Point Landing has units with dishwashers.

