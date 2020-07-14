Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance

Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia. Our local schools are Churchland Academy Elementary School, Churchland Middle and Churchland High School. Towne Point Landing offers a full package of amenities including updated maple cabinetry, built-in microwave and a dishwasher in your fully equipped kitchen. Laundry day is a breeze with your FREE full-size washer and dryer inside your new apartment. Your king-size bed will fit in the large master bedroom and there is plenty of storage with expansive closets. Spacious and inviting living spaces include living and dining areas and semi-private first floor patios. Towne Point Landing are dog-friendly apartments and we welcome well-behaved dogs of any size or breed.