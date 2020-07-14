All apartments in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA
Edgefield Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Edgefield Apartments

5699 Craneybrook Ln · (757) 367-8871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5660-D · Avail. Sep 18

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 5688-C · Avail. Sep 4

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5689-B · Avail. Sep 4

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5648-A · Avail. Oct 8

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5657-A · Avail. Oct 16

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgefield Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia!



Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, outdoor grilling station, and community playground. For your convenience, we also proudly offer 24-hour emergency maintenance, off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, and so much more!
Nestled in the Churchland area of Portsmouth, Edgefield Apartments places residents near great dining, shopping, and entertainment options, such as Hampton Roads Crossing and Chesapeake Square Mall. We are also located near several of the area’s top employers and schools, including Portsmouth Public Schools, Old Dominion University, Tidewater Community College, Newport News Shipyard, and Norfolk Naval Shipyard. With excellent access to major roads such as I-264 and I-664, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!
At Edgefield Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months initially; at renewal 2 months, 6 months and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99.00 approved; $250.00-$500.00 approved with conditions; or $99.00 with Liberty Rent plus their fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 1st floor no weight limit; 2nd floor up to 35 lbs per pet
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 1st floor no weight limit; 2nd floor up to 35 lbs each
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: 1st floor no weight limit; 2nd floor up to 35 lbs each
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgefield Apartments have any available units?
Edgefield Apartments has 10 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgefield Apartments have?
Some of Edgefield Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgefield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Edgefield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgefield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgefield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Edgefield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Edgefield Apartments offers parking.
Does Edgefield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Edgefield Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgefield Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Edgefield Apartments has a pool.
Does Edgefield Apartments have accessible units?
No, Edgefield Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Edgefield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgefield Apartments has units with dishwashers.
