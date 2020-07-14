Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments. We offer inviting two and three bedroom apartments (both classic and freshly renovated floorplans available), along with amenities including a playground, off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and a picnic area. Churchland Square Apartments is surrounded by restaurants and shopping centers, including Chesapeake Square Shopping Mall. We are also located near several area employers and hospitals, including Huntington Ingalls Industries, Target Distribution Center, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. With excellent access to major roads such as I-664, I-264, and Western Freeway, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes! Apartment living has never been so convenient! We are a pet-friendly community. Come see us today or watch a walkthrough video tour to find the perfect floorplan for you!