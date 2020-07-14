All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Churchland Square

7041 Kenny Ln · (757) 367-8910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA 23703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7012 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 7005 · Avail. Jul 22

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 7025 · Avail. Aug 5

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7016 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 6958 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Churchland Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments. We offer inviting two and three bedroom apartments (both classic and freshly renovated floorplans available), along with amenities including a playground, off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and a picnic area. Churchland Square Apartments is surrounded by restaurants and shopping centers, including Chesapeake Square Shopping Mall. We are also located near several area employers and hospitals, including Huntington Ingalls Industries, Target Distribution Center, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. With excellent access to major roads such as I-664, I-264, and Western Freeway, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes! Apartment living has never been so convenient! We are a pet-friendly community. Come see us today or watch a walkthrough video tour to find the perfect floorplan for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on applicant screening ($99-$600)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and size restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Size restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Churchland Square have any available units?
Churchland Square has 13 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does Churchland Square have?
Some of Churchland Square's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Churchland Square currently offering any rent specials?
Churchland Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Churchland Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Churchland Square is pet friendly.
Does Churchland Square offer parking?
Yes, Churchland Square offers parking.
Does Churchland Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Churchland Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Churchland Square have a pool?
No, Churchland Square does not have a pool.
Does Churchland Square have accessible units?
No, Churchland Square does not have accessible units.
Does Churchland Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Churchland Square does not have units with dishwashers.

