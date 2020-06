Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases.

OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment!

Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts. Good sized storage shed in the fenced back yard. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, finished garage for extra living space. Hard wood and carpet floors. Convenient to I-664 and Monitor Merrimack tunnel, Portsmouth Naval shipyard, and Ft. Eustis. Pets okay with fee