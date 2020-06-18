246 Constitution Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Beautifully Renovated 4BR, 1BA Cape Cod - This lovely cape cod home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a lot of character and boasts a large living room and dining room area. The property has refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and updated appliances in the kitchen. This home also has a laundry room, fenced in back yard, and a shed for more storage. The application fee is $45.00 per adult, unless you are married or active duty military. We waive the app fee for active duty Military and we only charge 1 app fee for married couples!! The security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Please contact Lynnhaven Management with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.



Tenants pay for electricity and water.

Pet Policy: No breed or weight restrictions! $300 non-refundable pet fee for up to 2 pets. $450 for 3 pets (max allowed).

The schools in this district are:

Park View Elementary

Churchland Middle

I.C. Norcom High



