Portsmouth, VA
246 Constitution Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

246 Constitution Ave

246 Constitution Avenue · (757) 955-2010
Portsmouth
Location

246 Constitution Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Shea Terrace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 246 Constitution Ave · Avail. now

$1,150

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated 4BR, 1BA Cape Cod - This lovely cape cod home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a lot of character and boasts a large living room and dining room area. The property has refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and updated appliances in the kitchen. This home also has a laundry room, fenced in back yard, and a shed for more storage. The application fee is $45.00 per adult, unless you are married or active duty military. We waive the app fee for active duty Military and we only charge 1 app fee for married couples!! The security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Please contact Lynnhaven Management with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.

Tenants pay for electricity and water.
Pet Policy: No breed or weight restrictions! $300 non-refundable pet fee for up to 2 pets. $450 for 3 pets (max allowed).
Please also visit our website WWW.LYNNHAVENMANAGEMENT.COM to view other available listings!

The schools in this district are:
Park View Elementary
Churchland Middle
I.C. Norcom High

(RLNE2728840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Constitution Ave have any available units?
246 Constitution Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Constitution Ave have?
Some of 246 Constitution Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Constitution Ave currently offering any rent specials?
246 Constitution Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Constitution Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Constitution Ave is pet friendly.
Does 246 Constitution Ave offer parking?
No, 246 Constitution Ave does not offer parking.
Does 246 Constitution Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Constitution Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Constitution Ave have a pool?
No, 246 Constitution Ave does not have a pool.
Does 246 Constitution Ave have accessible units?
No, 246 Constitution Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Constitution Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Constitution Ave has units with dishwashers.
