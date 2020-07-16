All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like
214 Median Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
214 Median Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:41 PM

214 Median Circle

214 Median Circle · (757) 589-5998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

214 Median Circle, Portsmouth, VA 23701
Cavalier Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 214 Median Circle have any available units?
214 Median Circle has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Median Circle have?
Some of 214 Median Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Median Circle currently offering any rent specials?
214 Median Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Median Circle pet-friendly?
No, 214 Median Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 214 Median Circle offer parking?
No, 214 Median Circle does not offer parking.
Does 214 Median Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Median Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Median Circle have a pool?
No, 214 Median Circle does not have a pool.
Does 214 Median Circle have accessible units?
No, 214 Median Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Median Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Median Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23703
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway
Portsmouth, VA 23704

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments with ParkingPortsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prentis Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University