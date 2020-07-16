Sign Up
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
214 Median Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:41 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
214 Median Circle
214 Median Circle
·
(757) 589-5998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
214 Median Circle, Portsmouth, VA 23701
Cavalier Manor
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1
$1,050
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 214 Median Circle have any available units?
214 Median Circle has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Portsmouth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 214 Median Circle have?
Some of 214 Median Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 214 Median Circle currently offering any rent specials?
214 Median Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Median Circle pet-friendly?
No, 214 Median Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Portsmouth
.
Does 214 Median Circle offer parking?
No, 214 Median Circle does not offer parking.
Does 214 Median Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Median Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Median Circle have a pool?
No, 214 Median Circle does not have a pool.
Does 214 Median Circle have accessible units?
No, 214 Median Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Median Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Median Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
