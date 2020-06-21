All apartments in Portsmouth
2015 Evergreen Place

2015 Evergreen Place · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Evergreen Place, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Prentis Park

Amenities

granite counters
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick ranch that looks like a model home; open dining & kitchen area with granite counter tips; cozy great room with electric
fireplace; ceiling fans; laundry / mud room leads to spacious back yard; this is a must see home. ( No Pets Allowed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Evergreen Place have any available units?
2015 Evergreen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portsmouth, VA.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Evergreen Place have?
Some of 2015 Evergreen Place's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Evergreen Place currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Evergreen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Evergreen Place pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Evergreen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 2015 Evergreen Place offer parking?
No, 2015 Evergreen Place does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Evergreen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Evergreen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Evergreen Place have a pool?
No, 2015 Evergreen Place does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Evergreen Place have accessible units?
No, 2015 Evergreen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Evergreen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Evergreen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
