Poquoson, VA
Wythe Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Wythe Creek Apartments

547 Wythe Creek Rd · (757) 300-1824
Location

547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA 23662
Central Poquoson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10B · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 24A · Avail. Sep 19

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 25A · Avail. Jul 20

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wythe Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
online portal
parking
24hr maintenance
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences. You’ll love our spacious floor plans and modern features that make you feel right at home. Our beautiful community, nestled along the water, is beautifully landscaped and allows you to get a breath of fresh air every time you step outside your apartment. Our superb customer service and friendly atmosphere are just a few of our best attributes. We welcome your pets into our community, too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $125 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet, $35 for 2 pets
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wythe Creek Apartments have any available units?
Wythe Creek Apartments has 3 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wythe Creek Apartments have?
Some of Wythe Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wythe Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wythe Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wythe Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wythe Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wythe Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wythe Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Wythe Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wythe Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wythe Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Wythe Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wythe Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wythe Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wythe Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wythe Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Wythe Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wythe Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
