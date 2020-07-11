/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:51 AM
47 Apartments for rent in Piney Mountain, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th *A video tour will be coming soon! This 3 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2732 Gatewood Cir
2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes
3176 Crossfield Lane
3176 Crossfield Lane, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1468 sqft
3176 Crossfield Lane Available 08/14/20 3176 Crossfield Lane - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Forest Lakes North. Great room with fireplace, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1850 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Abington Place
2170 LOCKWOOD DR
2170 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available FULLY FURNISHED AND STOCKED with UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Walking neighborhood, 5 minutes to Starbucks, Target, groceries, pharmacy, etc.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
225 Harvest Drive
225 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2526 sqft
225 Harvest Drive Available 09/01/20 225 Harvest Drive - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home in Huntington Village off Old Ivy Road. Property comes with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
976 sqft
Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venable
809 Cabell Ave
809 Cabell Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cabell Avenue - Great Location for UVA graduate schools, medical center and historical downtown Charlottesville. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, private backyard and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Clifden Greene
1228 Clifden Grn, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/14 4-6pm. call or text 757-828-5818 Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.